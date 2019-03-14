Dr. Tufton Endorses Passport to Health Fair

Story Highlights Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, has commended the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (UCJCI) for organising a health fair that will benefit thousands of Jamaicans.

The event, dubbed ‘Passport to Health Fair’, will take place on June 29 on the grounds of Manchester High School between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The UCJCI has budgeted $13 million for the health fair.

“I think it’s a great initiative,” the Health Minister said at the launch held at 7 Paddington Terrace in St. Andrew on Tuesday (March 12).

“From the Ministry of Health’s perspective, we believe that partnership is the way to go, and so when you (the Church) proposed your Passport to Health Fair, it was not difficult to engage and hear how we can be a part of this,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said that the Ministry of Health is always willing to partner with churches to share messages of how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We’re doing other initiatives with other faith-based organisations. We recently had a similar launch with the Seventh-day Adventist Church. They’re doing 500 activities over this year within their congregations and we’re a part of most of those, and we have other meetings with other organisations,” he said.

He noted that the UCJCI membership in Jamaica is about 13,000 persons and “if each one is reached regarding proper healthcare, and by extension their family and friends, this will have a major impact on the society”.

The Passport to Heath Fair is being arranged by the Men’s and Women’s fellowship of the UCJCI.

President General of the Men’s Fellowship, Carlton Rodney, said the church is grateful for the Ministry’s support.

He noted that the initiative is in keeping with Jamaica Moves, which is the national programme to promote physical activity.

“We are proud to position our project as part of your national drive to have healthier, happier and more productive Jamaicans,” Mr. Rodney said.