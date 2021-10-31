Dr. Ennis Emphasises Importance of Learning from The Covid-19 Pandemic

Story Highlights Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Melody Ennis is emphasizing the importance of learning from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While describing the work of public health inspectors as integral to the wellbeing of the entire nation, she said the virus has put stress and scrutiny on the health system, and with efforts, it can become more resilient.

She further added that “after COVID, we have to be promoting cleaner heating and cooking systems. It is now time for leaders [and] public inspectors, to take this charge on board.”

Director of Family Health Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Melody Ennis is emphasizing the importance of learning from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking at the recent virtual staging of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) 75th Annual Educational Conference, Dr. Ennis said more advocates are needed to ensure that if another pandemic arises, it can be better managed.

“This is not the end of a pandemic, another one may come, because of how we treat with the environment. If we institute early warning systems, the next round, we will certainly be better prepared,” Dr. Ennis said.

While describing the work of public health inspectors as integral to the wellbeing of the entire nation, she said the virus has put stress and scrutiny on the health system, and with efforts, it can become more resilient.

Dr. Ennis also pointed out that persons who live in areas where excess pollution exists, are more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

“Our restrictions have helped, and the world is breathing better, but when the restrictions are over, air travel is going to resume, production levels in factories are going to go up and behavioural changes are needed to adhere to the new norm,” she stated.

She further added that “after COVID, we have to be promoting cleaner heating and cooking systems. It is now time for leaders [and] public inspectors, to take this charge on board.”