Domestic Flights Resume on July 8

Domestic flights are set to resume on Monday, July 8, with the introduction of daily service by local aviation company, Jam Airlink Express.

Flights will be scheduled out of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay where Jam Airlink is based; Negril; Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel, St. Mary; and the Tinson Pen aerodrome in Kingston, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, John Levy, made the announcement during the launch at the Ian Fleming Airport on Wednesday (July 3).

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, who has portfolio responsibility for the aviation industry, headed the officials and other guests in attendance.

Reintroduction of the service is the result of negotiations between the Ministry and Jam Airlink.

Mr. Montague, in his remarks, said the undertaking will provide numerous stakeholder opportunities, including jobs, and the engagement of businesses to provide goods and services.

Jam Airlink, he said, “has broken new ground, and I encourage everybody to give the service a try”.

For his part, Mr. Levy said the service will significantly reduce travel time, particularly between Kingston and Montego Bay.

“For Jamaica to develop into a First-World country… one of the things we need is transportation. When it takes six or seven hours for somebody to drive from Kingston to Montego Bay or vice versa… that’s [almost an entire] business day. We can do that in 25 to 30 minutes and you can do your business, wherever that is, come back and spend a day in the office doing some productive work… and feeling less tired,” he said.