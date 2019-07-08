Director General of STATIN says NSOs Must Submit Data Timely

Story Highlights Director General of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), Carol Coy, is encouraging National Statistical Offices (NSOs) in the Caribbean region to be more technical and timely in their reporting of data, which contribute greatly to the advancement of the region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony for a Caribbean Leadership Training Session on Friday (July 5) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Ms. Coy said NSOs must facilitate innovation, embrace new technologies and use them to their advantage.

“If NSOs are to remain relevant in today’s complex data environment, we must transform the organisations we lead, become more efficient in our operations and be more responsive to changes in data needs,” Ms. Coy said.

“We will have to leave our comfort zones as statisticians and become advocates and communicators for our cause. Open communication from leaders and the ability to communicate data are essential factors to keep the NSOs relevant. It provides the opportunity for us to be more transparent, a critical factor to gain users’ trust in the data we produce,” she added.

The Director General pointed out that there is a growing demand for more statistics from NSOs.

“This demand has increased significantly with the need to provide data for monitoring the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda,” she said.

The Caribbean Leadership Training Session was funded by the Government of Canada and facilitated by the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD), in partnership with the Caribbean Leadership Project (CLP).

The Government of Canada has been funding a number of statistical capacity-building initiatives in the Caribbean through the Project for the Regional Advancement of Statistics in the Caribbean (PRASC).

The Caribbean Leadership Training Session, which took place between July 2 and 5, focused on providing current and future leaders of regional NSOs with the requisite skills to enhance their capacity to demonstrate principled leadership.

NSO leaders from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago participated in the Training Session.