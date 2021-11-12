Diaspora Policy Being Finalised For Approval As White Paper

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, says that the revised draft National Diaspora Policy, is now being finalised for submission to Cabinet for approval as a White Paper.

“Given the growth in the scope and nature of the interaction with the diaspora over the years, the Ministry is now at the point when we are about to enact the National Diaspora Policy,” he said.

He was speaking during the monthly virtual town hall, ‘Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’, on Thursday (November 11).

The policy provides the framework for pursuing strategies and initiatives that are mutually beneficial to the national development process and the well-being of the diaspora population.

Senator Campbell, who has responsibility for diaspora affairs, said that development of the policy evolved over a number of years and benefited from the collective wisdom gained through the biennial diaspora conference process, broad consultation with ministries, departments and agencies, as well as from non-governmental organisations, academia, the private sector and the diaspora.

“The Government of Jamaica has committed to providing an enabling environment with the realisation of the vision, goal outcomes and actions of the National Diaspora Policy,” Senator Campbell said.

He assured that the necessary legislative policy and governance framework required for its successful implementation will be established.

Outcomes of the National Diaspora Policy include increased trust and cooperation between the diaspora and Jamaica, strengthening of systems and mechanisms for the establishment and extension of investment and support for businesses operating in the diasporic economy, and the development of a more cohesive approach to the diaspora that addresses some of the more pressing challenges faced by Jamaicans at home and in the countries in which they reside.

Other expected results are overall strengthening of engagement between the diaspora and Jamaica through improved systems and processes, including communication; enhanced contribution of the diaspora in Jamaica’s social and economic development; increased understanding between the diaspora and Jamaicans at home about the variety of ways in which they may partner for mutual benefit; strong engagement with private sector and civil society who serve the diaspora; and the creation of a stronger diaspora community and a more prosperous Jamaica.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is the lead ministry responsible for the implementation of the National Diaspora Policy.

‘Let’s Connect With Ambassador Marks’ provides members of the diaspora an opportunity to speak directly with Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), Audrey Marks, about issues that are of interest to them and to be updated on the Government’s policies and programmes as well as the Embassy’s activities.

From time to time, the Ambassador will be joined by various guests, including ministers of government, as well as key members of the diaspora, US government, and key players in various agencies.