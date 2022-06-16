Diaspora Conference an Opportunity to Acknowledge Contribution of Overseas Jamaicans

The Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference presents the Government with an opportunity to publicly acknowledge the work and contributions made by the Jamaican living overseas, especially in economic recovery efforts.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, in a virtual presentation during Tuesday’s (June 14) official opening of the conference at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston offices, said the Administration values the input of Jamaicans overseas and is committed to increasing engagement with nationals across the globe.

“I’m especially pleased that we’ve been able to broaden our engagement beyond our traditional diaspora centres in the United Kingdom, United States of America and Canada. We’re happily benefiting from greater inclusion of our brothers and sisters in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, and the Americas,” she noted.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who also addressed the first day of the conference, noted that members of the diaspora continue to make a strong impact on the communities in which they reside overseas.

“The… impact is such that the texture, the colours, the totality of diaspora communities have changed forever because of our presence,” she pointed out.

Member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council, Asha Richards, for her part, pointed out that many second- and third-generation Jamaicans living overseas consider the island “home” and “want to be active participants in the country’s advancement”.

“Jamaica has played a pivotal role in my life and upbringing. What connects us all is our love and affinity for the country no matter where we were born, grew up or currently reside,” she said.

“[This] conference gives us an opportunity to learn about different initiatives we can engage with to propel Jamaica forward and to share our opinions and knowledge,” she added.

Chairman of the Diaspora Conference, Senator Don Wehby, in his remarks, said that diaspora engagement will be critical to the drafting of a Plan of Action to implement the priorities outlined in the Cabinet-approved National Diaspora Policy.

“I’m looking forward to the action items that will arise from our discussions. Through partnership, I know that we can place Jamaica on the path to becoming the great nation it is meant to be. I’m in full support of a detailed implementation plan with timelines,” he said.

Day one of the conference was opened by State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell and included presentations from Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for the National Identification System (NIDS), Hon. Floyd Green; Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Leader of Opposition, Mark Golding and Chief Digital Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, Jacky Wright.

The conference concludes on Thursday (June 16).