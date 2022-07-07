Development Of Success Beach To Be Discussed At Town Hall July 9

The development of Success Beach in St. James will be discussed at a Town Hall meeting on Saturday, July 9.
The meeting will be held at the John Rollins Success Primary School, beginning at 2:00 p.m., and residents of the parish are being invited to participate in discussions on the facility.
Success Beach is among 10 being developed across Jamaica by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), to include basic infrastructure, such as parking lots, road access, restrooms and change rooms.
Executive Director, TEF, Dr. Carey Wallace, told JIS News that “before even one pencil goes to paper for the design”, input is sought from the citizens in and around the facility.
“We come down, have the townhall, we get their input – information [on] what they would like to see, having lived there most of their lives, and incorporate that into the design, so that in the end we have a development that all are happy with,” said Dr. Wallace.
He explained that persons who attend the town hall will get information about the development plans, including schedule and details of what is to come.
Dr. Wallace further noted that the information presented will put tourism entrepreneurs in a position where they will be able to work with the timing of the development, so that they can put the necessary measures in place to benefit from “outstanding beach development that will happen in their area”.
He pointed out that the beaches are being developed in a way that allows them to be free to the public.
“We develop them in a way that they’re really attractive. We get a lot of additional patrons to the beach, then we create a lot of concessionaire opportunities, so that persons can rent, and in return those rental payments will go to the management of the beach to maintain and sustain it, and to ensure that it even continues to improve,” Dr. Wallace added.