Development of National Digital Cadastral Map Will Continue

Mr. Warmington said during the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the first phase of the online platform, Digital Submission of Survey Plans and Cadastral Maps, which will assist in increasing the rate at which the National Digital Cadastral Map (NDCM) was developed, was completed.

The NLA provides hosting infrastructure to persons who do not have the capacity or expertise to access spatial data.

Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 5, he explained that 25 per cent of the National Digital Cadastral Map is to be developed over the period April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

“This allows surveyors to submit survey plans with 10 lots or more, digitally, for examination and certification, without having to visit the National Land Agency’s office. At the end of the 2020/2021 fiscal year, 21.24 per cent of the National Digital Cadastral Map was developed,” he said.

Mr. Warmington said one of the Government’s thrusts is to build a comprehensive NDCM of the entire island of Jamaica, showing all of the land parcels, to support, in particular, land titling, environmental resource management, the development approval process, and generally, the economic growth and development of the country.

He explained that a National Cadastral Map, by definition, represents a compilation or mosaic of all surveys carried out in accordance with the Land Surveyors Regulations, together with the mapping of the legal boundaries of unsurveyed land parcels, done in accordance with guidelines for executing cadastral mapping.

The Minister further noted that a NDCM is an integral tool for use by the Surveys and Mapping Division for the process of examination and certification of survey plans for title registration.

He added that the NDCM will also be a very useful tool for land surveyors to ensure that their submissions are fully aligned to the Titles register and thereby reduce the instances of survey plans that are submitted for examination and certification being rejected.

“The completion of the digital cadastral map is vital to the Agency’s efforts to provide much more efficiency in land registration,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said during the last fiscal year, Geoshare Jamaica was launched. It is a web-based hosting platform at the National Land Agency that allows customers to access customised maps and data set in a secured environment.

