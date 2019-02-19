Design Works to be Completed on Western Children Adolescent Hospital

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $235 million in 2019/2020 to complete design work on the Western Children Adolescent Hospital in Montego Bay, St. James.

The details are contained in the 2019/2020 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives. The figure will also fund a number of essentials for the 220-bed facility.

Other works will include site preparation, setting up of offices and site accommodation for the Chinese contractors, and commencement and completion of foundations and structural works.

Under the Government of Jamaica/People’s Republic of China-funded project, children in Western Jamaica will, for the first time, have access to a public medical facility in the area, providing dedicated services from a modern, state-of-the-art institution.

The new entity will be constructed on the compound of the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH).

In November 2017, Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), to help with the Ministry’s plans for the facility, and to strengthen services and infrastructure at five hospitals.

Also, during his contribution to the 2018/2019 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, the Minister noted that the new children’s hospital will be the first and only public hospital, not only in Jamaica but also in the wider Caribbean region, that has dedicated adolescent health services.