Dengue Town Hall Meeting In Westmoreland January 30

Story Highlights The Ministry of Health and Wellness has planned a second town hall meeting for the parish of Westmoreland, on Thursday, January 30, as part of the Government’s dengue-eradication drive for the parish.

The meeting will be held at the Bethel Town Baptist Church, starting at 6:00 p.m., and will provide an opportunity for residents to pose questions about the mosquito-borne disease as well as get an update on data relating to the parish.

Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, is calling on residents of Bethel Town and surrounding communities to attend the event, noting that useful information on dengue prevention will be disseminated at the meeting.

“We are going to engage persons in the community as to how they can assist us in ridding their premises of possible breeding sites. So, we are going to have a conversation centred around dengue prevention and to give the community an avenue or platform, where they too can be a part of the conversation, share their concerns and how we can assist them,” he said.

Mr. Miller said the Department has also partnered with the church, schools and the Social Development Commission (SDC) to drum up public support for the town hall meeting.

“The Westmoreland Health Department will be there to field whatever questions each person might have. So, we are encouraging persons to come out and be a part of the conversations. This is going to be the second of three town hall meetings that have been scheduled for Westmoreland,” he informed.

A third town hall meeting is slated to be held in Savanna-la-Mar, in March.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease in which a person may get a fever, headache, joint and muscle pains. The fever is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, and symptoms of the disease typically begin three to 14 days after infection.