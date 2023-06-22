Denbigh Comes Alive August 5-7

The highly anticipated Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show will return for its 69th staging this year from August 5 to 7.

The annual event was launched on Wednesday (June 21) at the Hi-Pro Supercentre in St. Catherine, where Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, charged that, “this year has to be bigger and better”.

“It’s critical because Denbigh is so important to our society. It has for 69 years been attracting diverse audiences of all ages, from all walks of life [and] from all parts of Jamaica… to just come and experience what Denbigh is,” the Minister said.

The show will be held under the theme ‘Grow what we eat, eat what we grow’.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Christopher Emmanuel, informed that the itinerary begins with a 5k farmers’ run/walk on Sunday, July 28, which is expected to attract close to 1,000 participants from corporate Jamaica, schools and the farming community.

Regarding the show dates, Saturday, August 5 will be the Minister’s Day and will also focus on youth in agriculture. The annual Farm Queen coronation is slated to take place on this day.

Then on Sunday, August 6, the Governor-General’s day, the ‘Hi-Pro Denbigh gospel extravaganza’ will take place, with a star-studded line-up featuring the likes of Petra-Kaye, Kevin Downswell, Goddy Goddy, Verlando Small, and others.

Monday, August 7, will be the Prime Minister’s Day and will feature an exciting reggae extravaganza.

“In addition, the show provides a diving board which propels the sector,” Mr. Emmanuel said, while adding that, “it highlights the importance and the business of agriculture, the twinning of the industrial sectors and the work towards food security”.

“Our aim is to deliver the best experience to you patrons, participants and sponsors in a manner befitting the premier agricultural show. So, enjoy the activities as they present themselves and create memories,” the CEO encouraged.

Patrons can also expect to enjoy competitions, a farmers’ market, a children and family village, health and wellness village, organic village, Denbigh food court, youth in agriculture village, craft village, horticultural displays, among other things.

For his part, Vice President of Hi-Pro, Colonel (Ret’d) Jaimie Ogilvie, said that Hi-Pro, as a long-time partner of the show, “stands solid beside the JAS and the Denbigh product”

“It is the number-one product on August 5 to 7 and of great national significance. There’s no other place to be for those three days,” he said.

The show will be held at its usual home, the Denbigh Showgrounds in May Pen, Clarendon. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. each day and tickets are $1,500 for adults and $600 for children. The organisrs are also promising adequate parking and tight security.

The show is staged by the JAS in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining.

Sponsors include Digicel, Sagicor, Delta Supply company, Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Caribbean Chemicals Jamaica Limited, H&L Agro, the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Restaurants of Jamaica Limited (ROL), St. Jago Farm and Hardware Supplies and South China Construction (Jamaica) Limited.