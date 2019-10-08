Delegation From KSAMC To Visit Yantai In China

Story Highlights A delegation from the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to visit the city of Yantai, China, from October 12 to 16.

The party will comprise Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, Councillors Duane Smith and Audrey Smith-Facey, a member of the Corporation’s engineering department as well as a representative from the Port Authority of Jamaica.

Speaking at today’s (October 8) council meeting, Councillor Williams informed that matters of priority to be discussed during the official visit include desalination within the city of Kingston, transformation of the Parade Area into a multifunctional transport centre in downtown Kingston, and redevelopment of the waterfront.

A delegation from the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is to visit the city of Yantai, China, from October 12 to 16.

The party will comprise Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, Councillors Duane Smith and Audrey Smith-Facey, a member of the Corporation’s engineering department as well as a representative from the Port Authority of Jamaica.

Speaking at today’s (October 8) council meeting, Councillor Williams informed that matters of priority to be discussed during the official visit include desalination within the city of Kingston, transformation of the Parade Area into a multifunctional transport centre in downtown Kingston, and redevelopment of the waterfront.

He said an invitation has also been extended to the National Water Commission (NWC) regarding a representative from that organisation to be a part of the official visit.

Councillor Williams informed that the Chinese Ambassador met with the Deputy Mayor and Chief Executive Officer, KSAMC, Robert Hill, along with other representatives several weeks ago, to discuss the possibility of developing a close relationship between both cities.

The Mayor pointed out that some of the cost for the trip will be borne by the city of Yantai.