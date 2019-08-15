Delay in Payment to PATH Beneficiaries

The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is advising PATH beneficiaries who collect their benefits through the Post Offices, that there is a delay in payment. Your PATH cheques will be available for collection in the Post Offices on Tuesday August 20, instead of August 15.

This delay is due to additional processing time needed to prepare your Back to School benefits along with your regular cheques.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience.

Beneficiaries who collect their benefits through Paymaster, Bill Express and the NCB Cash Cards will be able to collect their payments starting August 15.