Deadline for Submission of PMNYAE Nominations Extended to October 7

The deadline for submission of nominations for the Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Excellence (PMNYAE) has been extended to Friday, October 7.
The PMNYAE is open to all Jamaican Nationals between the ages of 15 and 29 who have attained excellence in any of the following categories of agriculture/agro-processing; entrepreneurship/social entrepreneurship; journalism/e-journalism; and new media – social media, youtuber, bloggers, vloggers. Other categories are arts and culture, music, national leadership, environmental protection, sports, nation-building and academics.
In addition, nominations are also being accepted for youth development practitioners and youth organisations.
Since its inception in 1998, these prestigious awards have been bestowed upon young Jamaican Nationals between 15 and 29 years of age, living in Jamaica or the diaspora.
Nominees must excel in the selected category, contribute to Jamaica’s development, have attained national or international recognition in their area of specialty, and must be of upstanding character.
Awards criteria and application forms may be downloaded from: www.youthjamaica.com or the Ministry of Education and Youth website:https://moey.gov.jm.
Completed forms should be submitted to yapdjamaica@moey.gov.jm along with certified copies of birth certificate and academic certificates, including proof of achievements and awards, two written references and profile of achievements. For further information, persons may visit www.youthjamaica.com or email yapdjamaica@moey.gov.jm, or call 876-922-1400 Ext. 6126.