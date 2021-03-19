DBJ To Launch ‘Go Digital’ Technical Assistance Programme For MSMEs

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) will be launching its ‘Go Digital’ technical assistance programme on April 1, geared at promoting the adoption of cutting-edge technology practices among micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during his contribution to the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives, on March 18.

Mr. Holness said through this initiative, vouchers that are redeemable at approved Business Development Organisations will be provided.

“The Go Digital vouchers will cover Digital Transformation – digitalisation of key processes, such as payment and accounting systems, integration of new software tools to improve productivity, and Web-based marketing package – development/improvement of website, digital marketing, App development, Social Media content creation,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, in response to the impact of COVID-19, the DBJ undertook several measures to support MSMEs, such as reduction of interest rates on loans and granting moratoriums on more than 30,000 loans valued at $14.95 billion, including $2 billion of micro loans.

In addition, between April 2020 and January 31, 2021, the DBJ approved $4 billion in loans supporting $5.7 billion in investments and 2,745 potential new jobs.