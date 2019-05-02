DBJ to Host Three-Day Private Equity Conference

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) will host its three-day private equity and infrastructure development conference from June 10 to 12 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

The event is being staged through the Jamaica Private Equity and Venture Capital and the Public-Private Partnership and Privatisation programmes, under the theme ‘Delivering Economic Growth through Partnerships: Financing Regional Infrastructure, SMEs & Innovation’.

It will feature plenaries and workshops on private equity and infrastructure development, and discussions involving international experts on policy decision-making and fund management.

Approximately 300 local and international stakeholders from capital markets and business entities, as well as entrepreneurs and innovators are expected to attend to discuss, deliberate and share best practices on relevant topics.

The event is another in the series of international conferences, which the DBJ has been hosting since 2013.

Details of the event were announced during a media launch at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in New Kingston, on Wednesday (May 1).

The DBJ’s Managing Director, Milverton Reynolds, said the staging of the conference is timely and critical, consequent on the prevailing macroeconomic developments, “and the positive trajectory that we are on”.

“The DBJ’s mandate is to facilitate economic growth and development in all areas of the Jamaican economy, and we do this through a number of strategic initiatives and programmes,” he explained.

Two of these, Mr. Reynolds pointed out, are the venture capital\private equity, and the public-private partnership and privatisation programmes.

“These programmes are really huge and mammoth tasks, but we at the DBJ are fully committed and are up to getting [the work] done,” he assured.

Mr. Reynolds also highlighted the support of DBJ partners in staging the conferences since their inception six years ago.

Key among these are Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Invest; the Canadian High Commission in Jamaica; and the Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project, which operates out of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

“We truly believe in partnerships and alliances… . In fact, our conference theme says it all. We have a number of other organisations that have signalled their intention to join with us,” Mr. Reynolds said.

In this regard, he said over the next couple of weeks, “we are going to be knocking on doors to secure more partners to bring this world-class event to Jamaica”.

Noting that there has been “a lot of interest” in the event, Mr. Reynolds said he anticipates that “this is going to be an amazing and successful conference”.