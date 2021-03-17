DBJ To Disburse $8.49 Billion In Loans For 2021/22

The Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) is to disburse $8.49 billion in loans, during the 2021/22 fiscal year.

As stated in the Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the year ending March 2022, the sum is inclusive of US$16.91 million, up from US$10.25 million in 2020/21.

The DBJ will also seek to provide financial and non-financial products to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises

(MSMEs) through credit guarantees, debt and equity financing and institutional capacity-building.

This is in support of expanding and improving access to finance and business development assistance to MSMEs.

In addition, the DBJ is aiming to implement strategies that improve efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of transactions associated with its role as the agency assigned to manage the Government of Jamaica’s Privatisation and Public-Private Partnership Programme (PPP).

Accordingly, privatisation activities will continue in respect of the Jamaica Ship Registry, Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Jamaica Railway Corporation, Cocoa Industry Board and the Government’s shareholdings in Jamaica Public Service Company Limited.

Indicative commercial closure will also be pursued for the Rio Cobre Water treatment plant.