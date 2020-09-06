Day two of General Election final count underway

At the end of the first day of the final counting of ballots for the General Election (yesterday, September 4), the count was completed in five of the 63 constituencies, namely; Trelawny Northern, St. Ann South Western, Manchester North Western, St. Andrew North Eastern and Kingston East and Port Royal.

Of the total 6,964 boxes to be counted, 3,795 were completed yesterday. The final counting of ballots for the remaining constituencies continues today, Saturday, September 5.

Once the final count is complete in all constituencies, the Director of Elections will notify the Governor-General and advise the Clerk to the Houses of Parliament of the winning candidates.