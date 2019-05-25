Day of Prayer for Child Month May 29

Story Highlights The 2019 Child Month activities, staged by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), will culminate with a Day of Prayer on Wednesday, May 29, at the Maranatha Gospel Hall, 7 Deanery Road, in Kingston, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Speaking to JIS News, Chair of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings, said the Day of Prayer is significant on the Child Month calendar.

The 2019 Child Month activities, staged by the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), will culminate with a Day of Prayer on Wednesday, May 29, at the Maranatha Gospel Hall, 7 Deanery Road, in Kingston, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Speaking to JIS News, Chair of the NCMC, Dr. Pauline Mullings, said the Day of Prayer is significant on the Child Month calendar.

“It gives us the opportunity to collectively, as a nation, pray for Jamaica’s children,” she said.

Dr. Mullings pointed out that churches, schools and members of the general public in and around Vineyard Town have been invited to join the NCMC, child related agencies and other stakeholders in the day’s activities.

According to the NCMC Chair, with the level of atrocities that are committed against children, the number of children that are missing and the general lack of care and protection that children experience on a daily basis, the day will be used to invoke divine intervention to stop the abuse.

Guest speaker will be Counselling Psychologist, associated with Family Life Ministries in Kingston, Kevin Bailey.

Several Ministers and Pastors representing churches across Kingston and St. Andrew will also be on hand to offer prayers for the children. Other churches across the island are being encouraged to open their doors to students and members of the public to be part of their weekly Wednesday’s fasting and prayer session on the day.