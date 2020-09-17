Darliston Tax Office to be temporarily closed for renovation

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that its Darliston Tax Office will be temporarily closed to the public as of Monday, September 21, 2020. This closure is necessary in order to carry-out extensive renovation to that facility.

During this interim period, members of staff will be re-assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Tax Office to support operations at that location. The office is expected to reopen on March 1, 2021.

Taxpayers are being encouraged to visit the Montego Bay Revenue Service, Savanna-la-mar or Black River Tax Offices to conduct business. Additionally, we wish to remind persons that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, instead of having to visit a Tax Office to do so.

These include the payment of Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee, and Driver’s Licence Renewal fee payment, Traffic Ticket Fines, Business-Related Taxes and Fees.

Persons may also query their Property Tax liability; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Tax Administration Jamaica apologises for the inconvenience as it re-organises its operations to improve the physical environment, service delivery and increase efficiency.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.