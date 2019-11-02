Dams Nearing Capacity

The current rains have significantly increased storage levels at the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam with the facilities nearing full capacity.

“Hermitage Dam is now above 95 per cent (or 387.2 million gallons), which is almost full and Mona, which is two times the size of Hermitage, is moving towards 90 per cent (or 661.3 million gallons),” said Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.

“So, we are sufficiently fitted with capacity. Now, we have to treat with the transmission lines and ensure that the maintenance and the management of our systems are at the appropriate standard,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at the official handover of a water storage system at Dunrobin Court, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (October 30).

The system, installed by the National Water Commission (NWC), includes four 1,000-gallon water tanks and a pump at a cost of approximately $2 million. The NWC will fill the tanks three times per week.

Dunrobin Court has been severely affected by the break in the 18-inch water transmission main along the Ferry main road, which has resulted in water shortage to a number of Corporate Area communities.

Minister Charles Jr., said that the system provided by the NWC provides residents with reliable access to water.

“They have been having serious challenges in this area and we know other areas have been affected. The NWC team members have been fixated on ensuring that we have an effective short-term solution,” he noted.

He assured that the Government, through the NWC, is working towards resolving the issues affecting the provision of consistent water supply to the affected areas.

“We have all agreed to a revised and more effective way to move forward with the project with increased consultation between the parties and with some timelines,” he said.

“Let me assure you that the Prime Minister, the government, and our agencies; we understand the frustrations and we are committed to doing all that is necessary to get the work done in a timely manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dunrobin Court residents, Mardio Martin and Kerryann Hodges, welcomed the installation of the water storage system by the NWC.

“The last time we had water for an entire day was last year, so we hope this will improve the supply,” Ms. Hodges said.

“It’s a good thing. We are just hoping now that it will allow us to have water more often,” Mr. Martin added.