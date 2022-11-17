Custos Shagoury Hailed as Exemplary Community Builder

Custos of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, has been hailed as an exemplary community builder by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information, Hon. Robert Morgan.

Speaking at a recent Remembrance Day ceremony in Chapelton, Clarendon, Mr. Morgan said the Custos, who will be retiring soon, has been one of the best persons to hold the office, while noting his efforts to lift communities and institutions.

He said that Mr. Shagoury’s recent move to get the clock in Chapelton repaired, after it was not in working condition for many years, shows his drive and willingness to help communities.

“The work that he has done with the police stations, the indigent, help for people who are ill, the work that he has done to assist schools, it is going to be a major loss to our community, to me as a political representative, to not having ‘Billy’ around as a Custos,” the Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, added.

For Mayor of May Pen, Councillor Winston Maragh, Mr. Shagoury distinguished himself as Custos and “moved the bar so high” that it will be a difficult task to follow in his footsteps.

“The parish will always remember “Billy’ Shagoury for the good deeds that he has been performing over the years. He has contributed to almost everything,” the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Custos described his tenure as “good” and said he wants young people to “study hard, work hard, and if they are in sport, train hard, and make something of themselves”.

“I am trying my best to get all the schools to have good track fields,” Mr. Shagoury said.

Mr. Shagoury is a former Chairman of the Clarendon Crime Prevention Committee and Parish Development Committee, National Chairman of the Association of Parish Development Committees (PDCs), member of the Clarendon Police Civic Committee since 1972 and served as Chairman for almost two decades.

He was presented with the 2004 First Caribbean International Bank regional unsung hero runner-up award for his service to humanity and has also received some 40 awards from service clubs, government and civic groups, for more than 50 years of contribution to community development.

Mr. Shagoury is to receive the Key to the town of May Pen in December, following a Resolution passed at the recent monthly meeting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation.

The Remembrance Day ceremony was held to honour those who served in World Wars 1 and 2.