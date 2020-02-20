Custos Pitkin Presents Jamaican Flag To Logos Hope Crew

Story Highlights Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, on Wednesday (February 19), presented a Jamaican flag to the Logos Hope crew to hoist on board the vessel throughout its stay in the country.

The floating book ship, which docked at the Montego Bay Pier in St. James on February 13, will be in the Second City until February 23.

It will, thereafter, depart for Kingston where it will be docked from February 27 to March 17.

Visitors will have access to more than 5,000 book titles from different genres, including Christian literature, science, sports, hobbies, arts, medicine, children’s literature, academic texts, dictionaries and atlases.

Bishop Pitkin said it was important for the crew to be presented with an authentic Jamaican flag “that they could display on board”.

He is encouraging members of the public to visit the ship, noting that in addition to providing exposure to a wide array of literary material, the Logos Hope serves as a Christian mission.

“The volunteers, when they come on board, when they are through with their training, some of them leave and go on missions. There are a lot of seminars being offered on board and you can come in and take the opportunity to be here and the cost is very minimal. So it’s not just about selling a book; it’s also about ministry and evangelism,” Bishop Pitkin said.

For his part, Director of Logos Hope, Pil-Hun Park, said that the crew of more than 400 volunteers is delighted to be in Jamaica once again and continues to learn about the nation’s customs and culture.

“So far, it is wonderful here in Montego Bay, and we are looking to go to Kingston as well and continue to [engage] with the people of Jamaica,” he noted.

Logos Hope will be open to the Montego Bay public up until Sunday, February 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.