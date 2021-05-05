Curfews Extended Until June 2

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (May 4) announced a four-week extension of the curfew hours until June 2.

He was speaking during the sitting of the House of Representatives at Gordon House.

The Prime Minister said that the curfew hours for weekdays, Monday to Friday, will remain at 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., but will be modified for the next four weekends.

“Curfews will now begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, ending at 5:00 a.m. the following day,” he told the House.

For Labour Day, which will be observed on Monday, May 24, Prime Minister Holness said there will be an all-day curfew.

.“Therefore, on Sunday, May 23, the curfew will begin at 2:00 p.m. and it will go right through Monday, and end at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25,” he noted.

The curfews are a part of measures implemented under the Disaster Risk Management Act, aimed at curtailing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).