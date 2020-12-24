Curfew Hours For Christmas Day, Boxing Day And New Year’s Day 7:00 P.M. To 5:00 A.M.

As Jamaicans observe the festive season, they are being reminded of the holiday observances and COVID-19 restrictions currently in place across the country.

As they relate to the curfew hours on Christmas Day (December 25) and Boxing Day (December 26), the curfew will commence at 7:00 p.m. and end at 5:00 a.m.

Speaking in the House of Representatives in November, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, informed that movement will, therefore, only be permitted between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

On December 27, the curfew will revert to 10 o’clock nightly, and this will also include December 31, which is New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021, the curfew will commence at 7:00 p.m. and end 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Regarding Watchnight services on December 31, the religious community is being reminded that the agreement reached with the Jamaica Council of Churches is for church services to be held within regular hours in observance of the curfew.

However, during the curfew, pastors, technical leaders who deal with streaming, and musicians, are allowed special passes to be on the road after curfew hours to facilitate the live streaming of Watchnight services.