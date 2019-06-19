Cultural Tribute for Mr. Seaga

Story Highlights Former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, was saluted in a special cultural showcase held last evening (June 18) at the Little Theatre in St. Andrew.

The approximately three-hour event, which started at 7:30, featured performances in song, poetry and dance from the University Singers, National Dance Theatre Company (NDTC), Nexus Performing Company, Dean Fraser, and the Tivoli Dance Troupe.

There were also tributes from members of Government, academia and representatives of institutions established by the former Prime Minister.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, in her remarks said that Mr. Seaga was “the master craftsman”, who “laboured” for the upliftment of the culture of Jamaicans and promoted understanding and appreciation of the rituals that “our people have created”.

“We salute a great man, who developed institutions, people, communities, and an entire nation. He was a man who made a difference, and his legacy will live on in the many agencies that he created,” she noted.

Pro-Vice Chancellor at the University of Technology (UTech), Richard Powell, said Mr. Seaga, who was the institution’s Chancellor, dedicated himself to the growth of the university, and used his links in the private sector to improve the cause of students and staff.

“Many have been touched by his practicality, sound judgment, and commitment to Jamaica. The Most Hon. Edward Seaga has given us a life of hard work, diligence and commitment,” Mr. Powell said.

Managing Director of the HEART Trust/NTA, Dr. Janet Dyer, for her part, noted that the former Prime Minister was a man of “far-reaching vision and wisdom”.

She noted that he established the HEART Trust as “a powerful tool for human capital development”, transforming the nation’s youth, and positioning Jamaica with critical skills.

Deputy Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, Professor Ian Boxill, noted that Mr. Seaga contributed to the university as a Senior Research Fellow and was a “productive member” of the Mona academic community.

He noted that Mr. Seaga was a “fierce advocate of education for all”.

“He understood the transformational power of education and how it can be truly used to move our society to sustainable economic growth and prosperity, grounded in the principle of equity.

“His commitment to building bridges between the haves and the have-nots serves as a true hallmark of the character of the man, and the leader,” Professor Boxill said.

Mr. Seaga, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died on May 28 at age 89. He served as Member of Parliament for Western Kingston for 43 years.

The State funeral for Mr. Seaga will be held on Sunday, June 23 at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive in Kingston, with interment at National Heroes Park.

An official period of mourning is being observed from June 19 to 22, during which the National Flag is to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings.