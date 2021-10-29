Cruise Investment Meetings In UAE Fruitful – Bartlett

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says a series of important cruise investment meetings with DP World, a major multinational logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been very fruitful.

“I am very happy to announce that our meetings with one of the world’s largest port and marine logistics companies, DP World, have been very successful. During three consecutive days of meetings, we have had serious discussions about investments in the Port Royal Cruise Port and the possibility of homeporting. We also discussed the development of a logistics hub, a Vernamfield multimodal transport and aerotropolis, as well as other infrastructural investments,” Mr. Bartlett added.

DP World Chairman, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, through his emissary, Executive Vice President of DP World, Mohammed Al Maullem, expressed interest in Jamaica and conveyed greetings to Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Mr. Bartlett and executives of DP World are to continue these discussions soon with the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

DP World specialises in cargo logistics, maritime services, port terminal operations and free-trade zones. It was formed in 2005 following the merger of Dubai Ports Authority and Dubai Ports International. DP World handles some 70 million containers that are brought in by around 70,000 vessels annually.

This equates to roughly 10 per cent of global container traffic accounted for by their 82 marine and inland terminals present in more than 40 countries. Up until 2016, DP World was primarily a global port operator, and since then it has acquired other companies up and down the value chain.

While in the UAE, Minister Bartlett and his team will also meet with representatives of the country’s Tourism Authority to discuss collaboration on tourism investments from the region, Middle-East tourism initiatives, and gateway access for North Africa and Asia and facilitation of airlift.

There will also be meetings with executives of DNATA Tours, the single largest tour operator in the UAE; members of the Jamaican Diaspora in the UAE; and three major Airlines in the Middle East – Emirates, Ethiad and Qatar.

From the UAE, Minister Bartlett will head to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will speak at the fifth Anniversary of the Future Investment Initiative (FII). This year’s FII will include in-depth conversations about new global investment opportunities, analysis of industry trends, and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.

He will be joined by Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill in his capacity as Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Water, Land, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), the Special Economic Zone Authority of Jamaica and special projects.

Minister Bartlett will return to the island on Saturday, November 6, 2021.