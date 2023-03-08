CRH to Provide Improved and Expanded Healthcare Services

When completed, the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) will represent a modern facility that will provide a range of improved and expanded healthcare services for Jamaicans, says Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

The completed project is expected to deliver a state-of-the-art 430-bed, 387,500sq. ft. reconstructed hospital.

Providing an update on the progress of the work at the Cornwall Regional Hospital during a virtual press conference on March 7, the Minister informed that significant work has been done in bolstering and restoring the infrastructure and integrity of the hospital.

“Beyond that, though, a new hospital in terms of infection and prevention control, which means flooring, new pipes, all the critical gadgets and equipment and a new hospital in terms of brand-new equipment. We are not putting old equipment into the building; we are putting in brand-new equipment and a new hospital in terms of the range of services that will be offered. I really hope that this places into context what rescoping means as opposed to cost variations or cost overruns,” Dr. Tufton said.

“This is not a case of cost overruns. It is a case of a rescoping of a project to create a new facility that the people of western Jamaica deserve, and this Government has decided to do that by putting up the resources to do it… because, ultimately, the benefits will accrue to the people on the ground in terms of services,” he added.

The Minister pointed out that the buildout of the new infrastructure is being undertaken in phases.

“What has transpired over the number of years, is not an attempt at fixing one problem, it has been a rescoping of the approach to rehabilitating the main building at Cornwall Regional, and in effect, where we are now, is the buildout of a new hospital infrastructure,” he said.

Dr. Tufton said, already $2 billion, including for demolition works and roof repairs, has been invested to make the structure ready to receive the final buildout, which will include medical and general services and also installation of new equipment.

“We have equipment being used now, but we do intend to place new equipment in this new facility, making it a new hospital,” he said.

He noted that a further $2 billion has also been spent on the relocation of services to other spaces on the hospital compound, buildout of spaces in rented accommodation and on the hospital campus to allow for continued operation of the campus.

“Retrofitting and buildout of spaces at Falmouth, Noel Holmes and Savanna-la-Mar (hospitals) to accept services rerouted from Cornwall Regional, lease of properties, and procurement of equipment to bolster services offered at backup hospitals,” he said.

He informed that cost variations observed up to now have been due to the incremental approach to the rehabilitation.

“We had to be incremental because it wouldn’t be practical to shut down the hospital overnight… because, initially, it was an air-quality issue that ballooned into several other things and to some escalating costs which have taken place over this period of time, including cost associated with global supply chain issues, which has affected all of us, particularly during the COVID period,” he said.

Project Manager, Vivian Gordon, informed that the scope of work for phase three is projected to cost approximately $14.1 billion.

Of the total, $10.5 billion is to complete the construction work under the third and final phase of the project; $2.5 billion for the supply and installation of furniture, fittings and equipment; and $1.1 billion for professional services, including the architect, structural engineer and quantity surveyor.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, said with the buildout of the infrastructure at Cornwall Regional, there will be an expansion of the services over time.

“The CRH will be the only hospital in combination with the Western Children and Adolescent Hospital to offer the full gamut of Type A services. The type A menu of services will number 35 in total,” she said.

The CMO informed that the expansion and introduction of new services will be done on a phased basis.

“Preliminary discussions have already started with the Faculty of Medical Sciences in looking at training for a new cadre of physicians. We have already made submissions regarding the additional physician posts and training posts that are required,” she said, noting that more detailed discussions are to be held.