CPFSA Removing Stigma Surrounding Adoption

Removing the stigma surrounding adoption is the focus of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) as the entity observes Adoption Month in November.

The month-long celebration will include World Adoption Day on November 9 under the theme ‘Changing the Mindset and Promoting Healthy Relationships’.

Speaking with JIS News, Adoption Coordinator at the CPFSA, Maxine Bagalue, said the entity wants to raise awareness among the general population “as to how valuable and important adoption is in building families and creating relationships”.

She noted that in Jamaica there is a lot of misunderstanding and misconception about adoption, which continue to grow.

“When an adoption process is concluded not many persons are willing to speak openly about it and the CPFSA thinks this needs to be changed,” she noted.

Miss Bagalue pointed out that when a birth mother decides to give her child up for adoption, she is chastised by society; however, there are several issues that may contribute to her making the decision.

She noted, for example, that if the pregnancy resulted from rape, the birth mother may not be prepared to raise the child based on her experience and sees adoption as the best option.

For 65 years, the CPFSA has been making adoption a choice for families in Jamaica.

Adoption is a process by which a child’s biological parental rights are transferred to adopted parents. It gives orphans, children in State care and others in the wider society the opportunity to be nurtured in a caring and loving family environment.

Individuals who are 25 years old and over can adopt. If related to the child being adopted, the applicant can be under 25 years old but over age 18.

In approving adoption, consideration is given to the age of the child being adopted, the medical conditions of the applicant and the family support available for the child.

To be adopted, a child must be over six weeks and under 18 years old.

Applications must be received at least eight months before a child attains his/her 18th birthday.

Overseas applicants are advised to check with their immigration department for their age limit.

For more information, persons can contact the Adoption Unit at 922-1751 or e-mail adoption@childprotection.gov.jm.

The application forms and guidelines can be downloaded from the CPFSA’s website at www.childprotection.gov.jm.