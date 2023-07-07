CPFSA Looking At Discreet Messaging Line for Children

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is looking to establish a discreet messaging facility through which children can contact the entity for assistance.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Michelle McIntosh Harvey, made the disclosure during the Love 101 radio segment, ‘Good Morning Minister’ on July 5.

“We note that children tend to be more on social media… . If we could put in a number, and the number I had in my head is something like ‘876 REPORT’ which they can remember pretty easily, then they can WhatsApp their issues in and they can make that report,” she said.

She noted that while the 211 Child Abuse Reporting Helpline will continue to serve as the primary medium for children and other persons to make reports, Mrs. Harvey said a messaging facility will allow more privacy for children seeking help.

“We realise that they might not want to call in depending on the [situation] they are in. But if they are texting, nobody is going to realise that is what they are doing,” she contended.

She noted, further, that children are more likely to utilise the messaging facility, as they are among the primary users of such platforms.

Mrs. Harvey encouraged persons to continue to utilise the 211 number to report incidents of abuse.

“We are getting in excess of 2,600 calls per week from persons making reports, not just children,” she noted.

Mrs. Harvey said that system upgrades are under way to improve connection.

“We are putting in fibre optics in all the parish offices… and we are connecting the 211 number to that system as well,” she said.

The 24-hour child-abuse helpline, which was launched in September 2021, can be dialed from a cellular or landline telephone free of cost.

It is operated by trained officers from the CPFSA through the National Children’s Registry.