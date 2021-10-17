CPFSA Commends Stakeholders for Phylisa Prussia’s Recovery

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is commending the police, community members and all who assisted in locating nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia.

Phylisa who was abducted from her home in Bath, St. Thomas on Thursday was found alive today in a nearby community in the parish. She was taken to the hospital for medical examination. The police continue its investigation.

The CPFSA team has been providing counselling support to the family as well as aiding in the search and recovery efforts since yesterday.

“We are relieved she was found alive, and are so thankful to everyone who assisted in finding her. This event has been a traumatic ordeal for the entire family. Our first responders visited with the family on Friday, and have been on the ground as part of our multi-agency efforts to find Phylisa. Our officers will continue to offer the necessary intervention to her and family,” Rosalee Gage-Grey CPFSA CEO said.

Meanwhile, State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan while commending the efforts of all stakeholders is calling for greater unity in child protection.

“I am relieved Phylisa was found alive, and is doing well. Her recovery was possible due to the speedy response of the police and the community both in St. Thomas and wider environs.

This experience however has showcased the strength and power of the village. Through our joint efforts we were able to locate Phylisa. It is truly my desire to see us all united not only in these situations, but on a daily basis to ensure the safety and protection of every Jamaican children,” Minister Morgan said.

The CPFSA continues to encourage Jamaicans to be vigilant in looking out for our children and to speak out against all forms of child abuse. Early intervention is crucial. All known/suspected cases of child abuse should be reported to 211 – a confidential, 24-hour child abuse reporting hotline. Persons may also WhatsApp/Text: 876-878-2882, e-mail report@childprotection.gov.jm or visit any CPFSA parish office.