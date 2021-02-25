JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID19 Update for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Coronavirus
February 25, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 248 22,267  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 111 9,882  
Females 130 12,375  
Under Investigation 7 10  
AGE RANGE 4 months to 97 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 33 1,297  
Hanover 6 583  
Kingston & St. Andrew 91 6,301  
Manchester 7 1,558  
Portland 2 509  
St. Ann 7 1,443  
St. Catherine 46 4,304  
St. Elizabeth 5 789  
St. James 15 2,376  
St. Mary 9 608  
St. Thomas 15 760  
Trelawny 10 778  
 

Westmoreland

 

 2 961  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 918 199,9893 3 includes 2,312 Antigen Tests
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 5  
Results Positive

 

 248^ 22,2671 ^ includes 77 Antigen Tests

 

1includes 463 Antigen Tests
Results Negative

 

 747 177,7102 2 includes 1,849 Antigen Tests
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 4* 410  
Coincidental Deaths

 

 3 84  
Deaths under investigation 2 50  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 66 13,173  
 

Active Cases

 

 8,466    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 16    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,855    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 275    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 34    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 21    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 40    
Home 8,152    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 664  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,176  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,976  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 248 18,215  

 

*DEATHS

Four (4) deaths were classified as COVID-related deaths:

  • A 57 years old male from St. Catherine.
  • A 66 years old male from St. Elizabeth.
  • A 57 years old female from St. James.
  • A 103 years old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.
Skip to content