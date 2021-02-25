COVID19 Update for Wednesday, February 24, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|248
|22,267
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|111
|9,882
|Females
|130
|12,375
|Under Investigation
|7
|10
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 97 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|33
|1,297
|Hanover
|6
|583
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|91
|6,301
|Manchester
|7
|1,558
|Portland
|2
|509
|St. Ann
|7
|1,443
|St. Catherine
|46
|4,304
|St. Elizabeth
|5
|789
|St. James
|15
|2,376
|St. Mary
|9
|608
|St. Thomas
|15
|760
|Trelawny
|10
|778
|
Westmoreland
|2
|961
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|918
|199,9893
|3 includes 2,312 Antigen Tests
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|5
|–
|Results Positive
|248^
|22,2671
|^ includes 77 Antigen Tests
1includes 463 Antigen Tests
|Results Negative
|747
|177,7102
|2 includes 1,849 Antigen Tests
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|410
|Coincidental Deaths
|3
|84
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|50
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|66
|13,173
|
Active Cases
|8,466
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|16
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,855
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|275
|Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|Patients Critically Ill
|21
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|40
|Home
|8,152
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|664
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,176
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,976
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|248
|18,215
*DEATHS
Four (4) deaths were classified as COVID-related deaths:
- A 57 years old male from St. Catherine.
- A 66 years old male from St. Elizabeth.
- A 57 years old female from St. James.
- A 103 years old female from St. Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.