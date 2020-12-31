Advertisement
    COVID19 Update for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 31, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
    Confirmed Cases 34 12,827
    SEX CLASSIFICATION    
    Males 16 5,834
    Females 18 6,991
    Under Investigation 0 2
    AGE RANGE 2 years to 87 years 1 day to 104 years
         
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
    Clarendon 0 587
    Hanover 1 305
    Kingston & St. Andrew 4 3,898
    Manchester 1 568
    Portland 1 364
    St. Ann 7 793
    St. Catherine 2 2,697
    St. Elizabeth 0 373
    St. James 6 1,366
    St. Mary 3 355
    St. Thomas 0 481
    Trelawny 2 358
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 7 682
         
    COVID-19 TESTING    
    Samples Tested

     

    		 544 138,354
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 0
    Results Positive

     

    		 34 12,827
    Results Negative

     

    		 510 125,515
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 12
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
    Deaths

     

    		 0 302
    Coincidental Deaths 1 49
    Deaths under investigation 0 22
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
    Recovered

     

     

    		 64           10,383
    Active Cases

     

     

    		  1,987  
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 61  
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 29,129  
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 84  
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 7  
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

    		 8  
    NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
    Step Down Facilities 4  
    State Facilities 30  
    Home 1,877  
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
    Imported 0 570
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 917
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,538
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
    Under Investigation 34 9,566
