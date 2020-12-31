COVID19 Update for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|34
|12,827
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|16
|5,834
|Females
|18
|6,991
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|2 years to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|587
|Hanover
|1
|305
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|4
|3,898
|Manchester
|1
|568
|Portland
|1
|364
|St. Ann
|7
|793
|St. Catherine
|2
|2,697
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|373
|St. James
|6
|1,366
|St. Mary
|3
|355
|St. Thomas
|0
|481
|Trelawny
|2
|358
|
Westmoreland
|7
|682
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|544
|138,354
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|–
|Results Positive
|34
|12,827
|Results Negative
|510
|125,515
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|302
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|49
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|22
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|64
|10,383
|Active Cases
|1,987
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|61
|Number in Home Quarantine
|29,129
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|84
|Patients Moderately Ill
|7
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|30
|Home
|1,877
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|570
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|917
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,538
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|34
|9,566
JIS News