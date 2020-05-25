COVID-19 Update: Recoveries up by 11 with 2 new COVID-19 Cases

Total cases now 552; 211 recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 11 more patients have recovered and have been discharged from isolation, bringing the total number of patients recovered and released to 211(38% recovery rate). Meanwhile, two (2) new samples have tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 552. Jamaica now has 332 (60%) active cases, with one (1) critically ill patient.

Of the two new cases, one is a 25 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew and the other is a 22 year old male from St. Ann. One is a contact of a confirmed case and the other case is under investigation.

Jamaica now has 62 imported cases; 212 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 72 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 99 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, 16 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation); 27 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 235 are linked to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 16 cases are under investigation.

Some 328 (59%) of all confirmed cases are females and there are 224 (41%) males with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years.

With some 290 new samples tested in the last 24 hours, Jamaica now has tested a total of 10,230 samples, including 9,637 negatives and 24 pending.

Processing of Repatriated Jamaicans at Falmouth Pier

The Western Regional Health Authority resumed the processing of Jamaican ship workers from the Falmouth Pier today. For Sunday, May 24, some 243 persons were disembarked, tested for COVID-19 and transported to a government quarantine facility. A total of 644 Jamaicans have been processed so far, which includes 250 in government quarantine, one (1) in hospital, 384 sent home to complete quarantine and nine (9) transferred to a government isolation facility.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020