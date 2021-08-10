COVID-19 update of Monday, August 9, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|316
|55,456
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|169
|31,077
|Males
|147
|24,376
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|49 days to 106 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|9
|2,873
|Hanover
|15
|1,628
|KSA
|65
|15,137
|Manchester
|27
|3,492
|Portland
|8
|1,643
|St. Ann
|8
|3,821
|St. Catherine
|33
|10,610
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|2,276
|St. James
|29
|5,414
|St. Mary
|6
|1,750
|St. Thomas
|14
|2,112
|Trelawny
|15
|1,819
|
Westmoreland
|86
|2,881
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|250
|63
|3
|316
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|49,838
|2,780
|2,838
|55,456
|NEGATIVE today
|498
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|172
|670
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|293,708
|161,668
|455,376
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|748
|63
|175
|986
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|343,546
|2,780
|164,506
|510,832
|Positivity Rate
|35.3%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|10
|1241
|
Coincidental Deaths
|0
|166
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|110
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|35
|47,305
|
Active Cases
|316
|6,543
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|8
|Number in Home Quarantine
|43,198
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|302
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|73
|
Patients Critically Ill
|33
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,772
|Imported
|0
|1,054
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,752
|Under Investigation
|316
|48,642
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 44-year-old female from Hanover.
- A 74-year-old female from Hanover.
- A 91-year-old male from Hanover.
- A 60-year-old female from Hanover.
- A 71-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
- An 81-year-old male from KSA.
- An 80-year-old female from Hanover.
- A 66-year-old female from KSA.
- A 53-year-old female from St. Catherine.
- A 52-year-old male from Manchester.