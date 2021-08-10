JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 update of Monday, August 9, 2021

Coronavirus
August 10, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 316 55,456
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 169 31,077
Males 147 24,376
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 49 days to 106 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 9 2,873
Hanover 15 1,628
KSA 65 15,137
Manchester 27 3,492
Portland 8 1,643
St. Ann 8 3,821
St. Catherine 33 10,610
St. Elizabeth 1 2,276
St. James 29 5,414
St. Mary 6 1,750
St. Thomas 14 2,112
Trelawny 15 1,819
 

Westmoreland

 86 2,881
 

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 250 63 3 316
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 49,838 2,780 2,838 55,456
NEGATIVE today

 

 498 All negatives are included in PCR tests 172 670
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 293,708 161,668 455,376
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 748 63 175 986
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 343,546 2,780 164,506 510,832
Positivity Rate 35.3%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 10 1241
 

Coincidental Deaths

 0 166
Deaths under investigation 0  110
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 35 47,305
 

Active Cases

 316   6,543
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 8  
Number in Home Quarantine 43,198  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised 302  
 

Patients Moderately Ill

 73  
 

Patients Critically Ill

 33  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,772
Imported 0 1,054
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,752
Under Investigation 316 48,642
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

DEATHS

  1. A 44-year-old female from Hanover.
  2. A 74-year-old female from Hanover.
  3. A 91-year-old male from Hanover.
  4. A 60-year-old female from Hanover.
  5. A 71-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
  6. An 81-year-old male from KSA.
  7. An 80-year-old female from Hanover.
  8. A 66-year-old female from KSA.
  9. A 53-year-old female from St. Catherine.
  10. A 52-year-old male from Manchester.

 

Skip to content