COVID-19 Update: Jamaica now has 432 Confirmed Cases

10 new cases; 2 additional recoveries

The National Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health & Wellness has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10 samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 432.

Of the 10 new cases, there are 2 males and 8 females, with ages ranging from 2 years to 49 years. The new cases comprise of one (1) employee of the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, seven (7) contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and two (2) persons are under investigation.

There are now 205 confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the workplace cluster. The cases are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St. Andrew. Their ages range from 18 to 53 years. They include 154 females and 51 males. Of note following investigations one (1) previously confirmed case was reclassified and placed within the workplace cluster.

At this time, Jamaica has 35 imported cases, 140 cases are contacts of a confirmed case, 9 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 248 are under investigation (205 of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster). Some 266 (62%) of the confirmed cases are females and 166 (38%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

Three Hundred and Forty-one (341) samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number samples tested to date to 4,779 with 432 positives, 4,307 negatives and 40 samples pending.

There are now 446 persons in isolation and 88 in quarantine at a Government facility. Eight (8) persons have died, while two (2) additional patients have recovered and have been released from hospital, bringing the total recovered and released to 31.