COVID-19 Update: Jamaica now has 350 cases

The Ministry of Health & Wellness’ National Surveillance Unit has advised that 45 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 350.

The 45 new cases are comprised of 19 males and 26 females, who range in age from 1 year to 75 years old.

In the meantime, 11 of the 45 new cases are employees with the workplace cluster in St Catherine, 14 are contacts of a confirmed employee in the workplace cluster, 10 are contacts of a confirmed case, and 10 are under investigation. One Hundred and Seventy-Eight (178) of the 350 confirmed cases are employees in the workplace cluster in St Catherine.

Overall, Jamaica now has 34 imported cases; 9 cases that are local transmission with no epidemiological link; 178 are local transmission cases related to a work place cluster; 94 are contacts of a confirmed case and 35 cases are under investigation.

Three Hundred and Ninety-Five (395) samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number samples tested to 3,262 with 350 positives, 2,890 negatives and 22 samples are pending.

There are now 321 persons in isolation and 91 in quarantine at a Government facility.

Seven persons have died, while 28 patients have recovered.

Investigation Launched – Death of Mother of New-Born

The Minister of Health & Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, MP, has called for an urgent investigation into the matter relating to the death of patient, who recently gave birth at the Spanish Town Hospital.

According to Dr. Tufton, “We wish to express our deepest condolences and regret to the family and friends at the passing of a young lady, who recently gave birth at the Spanish Town Hospital. I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done and as soon as the report becomes available, we will make this information known to the public. I have also asked that the protocols surrounding admission of patients, including those who are suspected COVID-19 patients to be reviewed and for health personnel to be re-sensitized.”

“In the meantime, we will give the necessary support to the new-born child, who remains stable and in hospital. We are also making counselling services available to the family members and those who are impacted by this loss,” Dr. Tufton added.

Clinical Management Summary as at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020