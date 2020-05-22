COVID-19 Update: Jamaica Case Tally now at 544

10 new cases; 10 more recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 10 samples have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 544. The 10 new cases consist of six (6) males and four (4) females with ages ranging from 4 to 61 years. In the meantime, 10 more patients have recovered and have been released from isolation, bringing that total to 191 (35.1% recovery rate). There are now 344 (63%) active cases, with no moderately or critically ill patients.

Five (5) of the new cases are from the repatriated Jamaicans, who arrived on the cruise ship in Falmouth, Trelawny. Of these imported cases, there are four males and one female. Two have local addresses in St James; one in Manchester; one in St Catherine, and one in Hanover.

The remaining five cases consist of one (1) male and four (4) females. Three are from Kingston & St Andrew and two from St Catherine. Among these are three cases, which are contacts of confirmed cases and two that are under investigation.

Jamaica now has 57 imported cases; 210 cases which are contacts of confirmed cases (25 cases are import-related, 71 are related to local transmission cases (not epidemiologically linked), 99 are contacts of employees in the workplace cluster in St. Catherine, 15 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation); 26 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 251 are under investigation (234 of those under investigation are linked to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and 17 others).

Some 324 (60%) of all confirmed cases are females and there are 220 (40%) males, with ages ranging from 2 months to 87 years. Of the 544 confirmed cases, 9 (1.7%) persons have died.

Some 376 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of samples tested in Jamaica to 9,554, with 8,934 negatives and 76 pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020