COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|511
|74,007
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|302
|42,010
|Males
|209
|31,994
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|3 months to 104 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|56
|3,822
|Hanover
|5
|2,448
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|130
|18,644
|Manchester
|34
|5,101
|Portland
|0
|1,994
|St. Ann
|35
|5,425
|St. Catherine
|100
|13,393
|St. Elizabeth
|32
|3,324
|St. James
|26
|7,367
|St. Mary
|5
|2,301
|St. Thomas
|64
|2,950
|Trelawny
|4
|2,720
|
Westmoreland
|20
|4,518
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|465
|30
|16
|511
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|64,967
|5,484
|3,556
|74,007
|NEGATIVE today
|1,028
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|163
|1,191
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|319,239
|173,018
|492,257
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,493
|30
|179
|1,702
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|384,206
|5,484
|176,576
|566,266
|Positivity Rate[1]
|32.5%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|19*
|1,685
|
Coincidental Deaths
|1
|174
|Deaths under investigation
|5
|210
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|96
|49,231
|
Active Cases
|22,615
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|1
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,997
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|740
|Patients Moderately Ill
|149
|Patients Severely Ill
|124
|
Patients Critically Ill
|52
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|21,829
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,049
|Imported
|4
|1,186
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,539
|Under Investigation
|507
|65,997
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS: (August 11-September 7, 2021)
- An 80-year-old Male from Manchester
- An 89-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 19-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 50-year-old Male from Manchester
- An 80-year-old Female from Manchester
- A 53-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 77-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 70-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 56-year-old Male from Manchester
- A 46-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- An 84-year-old Male from St. Elizabeth
- A 76-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- An 80-year-old Male from Westmoreland
- A 60-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 64-year-old Female from St. Catherine
- A 91-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 56-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 57-year-old Female from St. James
- A 71-year-old Male from Trelawny
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing