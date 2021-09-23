JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Coronavirus
September 23, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image


 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 435 81,394
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 227 46,290
Males 182 35,069
Under Investigation 26 35
AGE RANGE 2 days to 95 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 36 4,289
Hanover 2 2,675
Kingston & St. Andrew 120 20,206
Manchester 36 5,580
Portland 16 2,205
St. Ann 18 6,047
St. Catherine 95 14,742
St. Elizabeth 58 3,728
St. James 26 8,069
St. Mary 1 2,580
St. Thomas 19 3,393
Trelawny 3 3,043
Westmoreland 5 4,837
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 411 12 12 435
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 71,575 6,086 3,733 81,394
NEGATIVE today

 

 934 All negatives are included in PCR tests 597 1,531
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 331,234 177,819 509,053
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,345 12 609 1,966
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 402,809 6,086 181,552 590,447
Positivity Rate[1] 31.2%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 6* 1,809
Coincidental Deaths 1 178
Deaths under investigation 10 291
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 187 51,544
Active Cases  27,480  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 38,442  
     
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 670  
Patients Moderately Ill 137  
Patients Severely Ill 97  
Patients Critically Ill 50  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
State Facilities 8  
Step Down Facilities 0  
Home 26,778  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,061
Imported 0 1,225
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,551
Under Investigation 435 73,321
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 24-September 20, 2021)

  • A 27-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 35- year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 47- year –old female from Manchester
  • A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
  • A 67-year-old female from Manchester
  • A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

