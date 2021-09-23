COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|435
|81,394
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|227
|46,290
|Males
|182
|35,069
|Under Investigation
|26
|35
|AGE RANGE
|2 days to 95 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|36
|4,289
|Hanover
|2
|2,675
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|120
|20,206
|Manchester
|36
|5,580
|Portland
|16
|2,205
|St. Ann
|18
|6,047
|St. Catherine
|95
|14,742
|St. Elizabeth
|58
|3,728
|St. James
|26
|8,069
|St. Mary
|1
|2,580
|St. Thomas
|19
|3,393
|Trelawny
|3
|3,043
|Westmoreland
|5
|4,837
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|411
|12
|12
|435
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|71,575
|6,086
|3,733
|81,394
|NEGATIVE today
|934
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|597
|1,531
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|331,234
|177,819
|509,053
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,345
|12
|609
|1,966
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|402,809
|6,086
|181,552
|590,447
|Positivity Rate[1]
|31.2%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|6*
|1,809
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|178
|Deaths under investigation
|10
|291
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|187
|51,544
|Active Cases
|27,480
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|38,442
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|670
|Patients Moderately Ill
|137
|Patients Severely Ill
|97
|Patients Critically Ill
|50
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|State Facilities
|8
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|Home
|26,778
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,061
|Imported
|0
|1,225
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,551
|Under Investigation
|435
|73,321
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS (August 24-September 20, 2021)
- A 27-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 35- year-old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 47- year –old female from Manchester
- A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth
- A 67-year-old female from Manchester
- A 76-year-old male from St. Catherine
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing