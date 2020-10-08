COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|82
|7,273
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|32
|3,274
|Females
|50
|3,979
|Under Investigation
|0
|20
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 96 years
|
1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|395
|Hanover
|0
|71
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|22
|2,730
|Manchester
|5
|308
|Portland
|1
|282
|St. Ann
|3
|292
|St. Catherine
|10
|1,661
|St. Elizabeth
|7
|197
|St. James
|24
|568
|St. Mary
|1
|178
|St. Thomas
|1
|367
|Trelawny
|2
|86
|Westmoreland
|3
|138
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|547
|82,958
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|82
|7,273
|Results Negative
|465
|75,624
|Results Pending
|0
|61
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)
|Deaths
|2*
|128
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|10
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|14
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|32
|2,732
|Active Cases
|4,315
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,938
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|154
|Patients Moderately Ill
|28
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|14
|State Facilities
|10
|Home
|4,143
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|2
|488
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|2
|416
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|7
|851
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|71
|5,282
Summary Details of Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths:
• A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.
• An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland, previously under investigation.
Coincidental Death:
• a 56-year-old female from St. Catherine.