COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

October 8, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 82 7,273
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Males 32 3,274
Females 50 3,979
Under Investigation 0 20
AGE RANGE 3 years  to 96 years  

1 day to 104 years

 
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 3 395
Hanover 0 71
Kingston & St. Andrew 22 2,730
Manchester 5 308
Portland 1 282
St. Ann 3 292
St. Catherine 10 1,661
St. Elizabeth 7 197
St. James 24 568
St. Mary 1 178
St. Thomas 1 367
Trelawny 2 86
Westmoreland 3 138
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 547 82,958
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2  
Results Positive

 

 82 7,273
Results Negative

 

 465 75,624
Results Pending

 

 0 61
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS)    
Deaths

 

 2* 128

 
Coincidental Deaths 1 10
Deaths under investigation 0 14
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered

 

 32 2,732
Active Cases  4,315  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 21,938  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalised 154  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 28  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 12  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 14  
State Facilities 10  
Home 4,143  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Imported 2 488
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 2 416
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 7 851
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236
Under Investigation 71 5,282

 

Summary Details of Deaths

COVID-19 Deaths:

• A 59-year-old female from St. Elizabeth.

• An 82-year-old male from Westmoreland, previously under investigation.

Coincidental Death:
• a 56-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 

