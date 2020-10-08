COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left, congratulates the top competitors in the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ ‘COVID AH KIP’ social media competition at the awards ceremong held on Wednesday (October 7) at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices. They are (from second left) competition winner, Ashagaye Mullings; Shemar Grant and Marian Burton from the second-place group; and third place, Sophia Taylor.

