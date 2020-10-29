COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|76
|8,927
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|26
|3,982
|Females
|50
|4,928
|Under Investigation
|0
|17
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 95 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|454
|Hanover
|4
|135
|KSA
|9
|3,151
|Manchester
|3
|371
|Portland
|2
|307
|St. Ann
|10
|388
|St. Catherine
|12
|1,993
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|262
|St. James
|14
|854
|St. Mary
|3
|235
|St. Thomas
|0
|396
|Trelawny
|10
|153
|
Westmoreland
|6
|228
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|555
|94,441
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|Results Positive
|76
|8,927
|Results Negative
|479
|85, 449
|Results Pending
|0
|65
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4
|202
|The deceased are:
– a 45-year-old female of a St. James address;
– a 34-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth address;
– a 90-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth; and
– a 38-year-old female of a Westmoreland address. The death of the 38-year-old was previously under investigation.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|15
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|50
|4,429
|Active Cases
|76
|4,175
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,034
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|109
|Patients Moderately Ill
|15
|Patients Critically Ill
|4
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|497
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|608
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,060
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|76
|6,526
