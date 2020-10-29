Advertisement
JIS News
COVID-19 update for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Coronavirus
October 29, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 76 8,927  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 26 3,982  
Females 50 4,928  
Under Investigation 0 17  
AGE RANGE 1 year to 95 years 1 day to 104 years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 3 454  
Hanover 4 135  
KSA 9 3,151  
Manchester 3 371  
Portland 2 307  
St. Ann 10 388  
St. Catherine 12 1,993  
St. Elizabeth 0 262  
St. James 14 854  
St. Mary 3 235  
St. Thomas 0 396  
Trelawny 10 153  
 

Westmoreland

 6 228  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 555 94,441  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3    
Results Positive

 

 76 8,927  
Results Negative

 

 479 85, 449  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 65  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 4 202 The deceased are:

–       a 45-year-old female of a St. James address;

–       a 34-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth address;

–       a 90-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth; and

–       a 38-year-old female of a Westmoreland address. The death of the 38-year-old was previously under investigation.
Coincidental Deaths 1 15  
Deaths under investigation 2 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 50 4,429  
Active Cases

 

 

 76 4,175  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 0    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 20,034    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 109    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 15    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 4    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 497  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 608  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,060  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 76 6,526  
