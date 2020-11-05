Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Coronavirus
November 5, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 47 9,373  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 26 4,241  
Females 21 5,125  
Under Investigation 0 7  
AGE RANGE 10 years  to  74 years 1 day to 104 years  
   

 

    
 

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

      
Clarendon 3 466  
Hanover 0 149  
Kingston & St. Andrew 11 3,324  
Manchester 1 376  
Portland 0 314  
St. Ann 2 418  
St. Catherine 17 2,061  
St. Elizabeth 1 265  
St. James 3 919  
St. Mary 2 248  
St. Thomas 0 400  
Trelawny 4 176  
 

Westmoreland

 

 3 257  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 556 98,937  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 2    
Results Positive

 

 47 9,373  
Results Negative

 

 509 89,539  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 25  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 217 A 64-year-old male from St. Mary.

 

A 70-year-old male from St. Catherine.

 
Coincidental Deaths 2 18 A 93-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.

 

A 72-year-old female from St. Catherine.

 
Deaths under investigation 3 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 41 4,745  
Active Cases

 

 

 4,287    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 20,749    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 76    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 17    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 6    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down 0    
State Facilities 6    
Home 4,216    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 499  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 1 686  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 3 1,117  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 43 6,835  
