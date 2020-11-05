COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 4, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|47
|9,373
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|26
|4,241
|Females
|21
|5,125
|Under Investigation
|0
|7
|AGE RANGE
|10 years to 74 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|3
|466
|Hanover
|0
|149
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|11
|3,324
|Manchester
|1
|376
|Portland
|0
|314
|St. Ann
|2
|418
|St. Catherine
|17
|2,061
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|265
|St. James
|3
|919
|St. Mary
|2
|248
|St. Thomas
|0
|400
|Trelawny
|4
|176
|
Westmoreland
|3
|257
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|556
|98,937
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|2
|Results Positive
|47
|9,373
|Results Negative
|509
|89,539
|Results Pending
|0
|25
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|217
|A 64-year-old male from St. Mary.
A 70-year-old male from St. Catherine.
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|18
|A 93-year-old male from Kingston & St. Andrew.
A 72-year-old female from St. Catherine.
|Deaths under investigation
|3
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|41
|4,745
|Active Cases
|4,287
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,749
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|76
|Patients Moderately Ill
|17
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down
|0
|State Facilities
|6
|Home
|4,216
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|499
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|1
|686
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|3
|1,117
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|43
|6,835
