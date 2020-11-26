COVID-19 Update For Wednesday, November 25, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|53
|10,541
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|25
|4,792
|Females
|28
|5,747
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|5 years to 87 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|486
|Hanover
|0
|218
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|21
|3,541
|Manchester
|5
|420
|Portland
|0
|333
|St. Ann
|8
|549
|St. Catherine
|8
|2,308
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|297
|St. James
|1
|1,090
|St. Mary
|0
|284
|St. Thomas
|1
|414
|Trelawny
|5
|237
|
Westmoreland
|1
|364
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|610
|111,958
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|53
|10,541
|Results Negative
|557
|101,390
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|248
|A 75-year-old male from St. James
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|30
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|33
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|98
|5,721
|Active Cases
|4,428
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,895
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|90
|Patients Moderately Ill
|17
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|4
|State Facilities
|19
|Home
|4,341
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|515
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|752
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|2
|1,308
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|51
|7,730
