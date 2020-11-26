Advertisement
Jamaica 60 Logo Competition
JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update For Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Coronavirus
November 26, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 53 10,541  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 25 4,792  
Females 28 5,747  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 5 years to 87 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 486  
Hanover 0 218  
Kingston & St. Andrew 21 3,541  
Manchester 5 420  
Portland 0 333  
St. Ann 8 549  
St. Catherine 8 2,308  
St. Elizabeth 2 297  
St. James 1 1,090  
St. Mary 0 284  
St. Thomas 1 414  
Trelawny 5 237  
 

Westmoreland

 

 1 364  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 610  111,958  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1    
Results Positive

 

 53 10,541  
Results Negative

 

 557 101,390  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 248 A 75-year-old male from St. James

 
Coincidental Deaths 0 30  
Deaths under investigation 2 33  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 98 5,721  
Active Cases

 

 

  4,428    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 2    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,895    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 90    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 17    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 12    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down Facilities 4    
State Facilities 19    
Home 4,341    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 515  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 752  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 2 1,308  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 51 7,730  
Skip to content