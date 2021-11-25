COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|56
|90,961
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|33
|51,734
|Males
|23
|39,224
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 93 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,897
|Hanover
|0
|2,949
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|21
|22,484
|Manchester
|0
|5,952
|Portland
|2
|2,514
|St. Ann
|5
|6,729
|St. Catherine
|7
|17,074
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|4,174
|St. James
|9
|8,826
|St. Mary
|2
|2,986
|St. Thomas
|1
|3,926
|Trelawny
|2
|3,339
|Westmoreland
|5
|5,111
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|49
|6
|1
|56
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|80,243
|6,804
|3,914
|90,961
|NEGATIVE today
|669
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|82
|751
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|381,267
|195,620
|576,887
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|718
|6
|83
|807
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|461,510
|6,804
|199,534
|667,848
|Positivity Rate[1]
|7.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2*
|2,367
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|191
|Deaths Under Investigation
|2
|344
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|103
|62,171
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|817
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|47,642
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|174
|Patients Moderately Ill
|34
|Patients Severely Ill
|20
|Patients Critically Ill
|8
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|25,614
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,144
|Imported
|1
|1,336
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,332
|Under Investigation
|55
|81,913
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- An 87 year old female from Trelawny
- A 69 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing