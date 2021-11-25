JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Coronavirus
November 25, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 56 90,961
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 33 51,734
Males 23 39,224
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 months to 93 years 1 day to 108 years
     
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES    
Clarendon 0 4,897
Hanover 0 2,949
Kingston & St. Andrew 21 22,484
Manchester 0 5,952
Portland 2 2,514
St. Ann 5 6,729
St. Catherine 7 17,074
St. Elizabeth 2 4,174
St. James 9 8,826
St. Mary 2 2,986
St. Thomas 1 3,926
Trelawny 2 3,339
Westmoreland 5 5,111
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 49 6 1 56
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 80,243 6,804 3,914 90,961
NEGATIVE today

 

 669 All negatives are included in PCR tests 82 751
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 381,267 195,620 576,887
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 718 6 83 807
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 461,510 6,804 199,534 667,848
Positivity Rate[1]  7.6%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 2* 2,367
Coincidental Deaths 0 191
Deaths Under Investigation 2 344
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 103 62,171
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 817  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 47,642  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 174  
Patients Moderately Ill 34  
Patients Severely Ill 20  
Patients Critically Ill 8  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 25,614  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,144
Imported 1 1,336
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,332
Under Investigation 55 81,913
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 *COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

 

  • An 87 year old female from Trelawny
  • A 69 year old female from Kingston & St. Andrew

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

