COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Coronavirus
November 12, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 53 9,634  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 20 4,359  
Females 33 5,272  
Under Investigation 0 3  
AGE RANGE 17 years  to  62 years 1 day to 104 years  
   

 

    
 

PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES

      
Clarendon 0 468  
Hanover 2 165  
Kingston & St. Andrew 17 3,333  
Manchester 4 384  
Portland 0 319  
St. Ann 3 436  
St. Catherine 14 2,114  
St. Elizabeth 1 270  
St. James 8 960  
St. Mary 1 253  
St. Thomas 1 402  
Trelawny 1 195  
 

Westmoreland

 

 1 282  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 549 102,339  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 1    
Results Positive

 

 53 9,634  
Results Negative

 

 496 92,679  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 26  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 0 225  
Coincidental Deaths 0 23  
Deaths under investigation 0 31  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 49 5,043* * One previously recovered case was a duplicate

 
Active Cases

 

 

 4,237    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 5    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 21,792    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 68    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 12    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 5    
NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Step Down 0    
Facilities 5    
Home 4,167    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 506  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 711  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,180  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 53 7,001  
