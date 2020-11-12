COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|53
|9,634
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|20
|4,359
|Females
|33
|5,272
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|17 years to 62 years
|1 day to 104 years
|
|
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|468
|Hanover
|2
|165
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|17
|3,333
|Manchester
|4
|384
|Portland
|0
|319
|St. Ann
|3
|436
|St. Catherine
|14
|2,114
|St. Elizabeth
|1
|270
|St. James
|8
|960
|St. Mary
|1
|253
|St. Thomas
|1
|402
|Trelawny
|1
|195
|
Westmoreland
|1
|282
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|549
|102,339
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|1
|Results Positive
|53
|9,634
|Results Negative
|496
|92,679
|Results Pending
|0
|26
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|225
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|23
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|31
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|49
|5,043*
|* One previously recovered case was a duplicate
|Active Cases
|4,237
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|5
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,792
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|68
|Patients Moderately Ill
|12
|Patients Critically Ill
|5
|NON-HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down
|0
|Facilities
|5
|Home
|4,167
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|506
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|711
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,180
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|53
|7,001
JIS News