COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Coronavirus
November 11, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 108 89,926
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 65 51,155
Males 43 38,768
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 38 days to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 4,857
Hanover 3 2,906
Kingston & St. Andrew 37 22,239
Manchester 3 5,928
Portland 0 2,497
St. Ann 1 6,614
St. Catherine 35 16,825
St. Elizabeth 8 4,149
St. James 2 8,742
St. Mary 2 2,915
St. Thomas 10 3,864
Trelawny 3 3,318
Westmoreland 2 5,072
     
     
     
COVID-19 TESTING    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 100 7 1 108
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 79,324 6,707 3,895 89,926
NEGATIVE today

 

 672 All negatives are included in PCR tests 177 849
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 370,824 192,296 563,120
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 772 7 178 957
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 450,148 6,707 196,191 653,046
Positivity Rate[1] 13.7%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 4* 2,302
Coincidental Deaths 0 190
Deaths Under Investigation 6 349
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
Recovered 258 59,936
Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks) 1,139  
     
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 0  
Number in Home Quarantine 40,451  
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT    
Number Hospitalized 217  
Patients Moderately Ill 35  
Patients Severely Ill 32  
Patients Critically Ill 12  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 2  
Home 28,826  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,129
Imported 0 1,325
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,237
Under Investigation 108 80,999
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

  • A 65 year old female from St. James
  • A 57 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 66 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 45 year old female from St. Catherine

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

