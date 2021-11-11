COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, November 10, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|108
|89,926
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|65
|51,155
|Males
|43
|38,768
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|38 days to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|4,857
|Hanover
|3
|2,906
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|37
|22,239
|Manchester
|3
|5,928
|Portland
|0
|2,497
|St. Ann
|1
|6,614
|St. Catherine
|35
|16,825
|St. Elizabeth
|8
|4,149
|St. James
|2
|8,742
|St. Mary
|2
|2,915
|St. Thomas
|10
|3,864
|Trelawny
|3
|3,318
|Westmoreland
|2
|5,072
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|100
|7
|1
|108
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|79,324
|6,707
|3,895
|89,926
|NEGATIVE today
|672
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|177
|849
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|370,824
|192,296
|563,120
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|772
|7
|178
|957
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|450,148
|6,707
|196,191
|653,046
|Positivity Rate[1]
|13.7%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4*
|2,302
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|190
|Deaths Under Investigation
|6
|349
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|258
|59,936
|Active Cases (in the last 2 weeks)
|1,139
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|40,451
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalized
|217
|Patients Moderately Ill
|35
|Patients Severely Ill
|32
|Patients Critically Ill
|12
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|2
|Home
|28,826
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,129
|Imported
|0
|1,325
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,237
|Under Investigation
|108
|80,999
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
- A 65 year old female from St. James
- A 57 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 66 year old male from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 45 year old female from St. Catherine
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing