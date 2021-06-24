COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|46
|49,841
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|29
|27,871
|Males
|17
|21,967
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 91 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|2
|2,711
|Hanover
|0
|1,343
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|18
|13,794
|Manchester
|2
|2,981
|Portland
|0
|1,588
|St. Ann
|0
|3,301
|St. Catherine
|8
|9,864
|St. Elizabeth
|4
|2,009
|St. James
|4
|4,772
|St. Mary
|3
|1,638
|St. Thomas
|1
|1,969
|Trelawny
|2
|1,693
|
Westmoreland
|2
|2,178
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|37
|2
|7
|46
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,352
|2,020
|2,469
|49,841
|NEGATIVE today
|1,086
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,480
|2,566
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|263,515
|116,195
|379,710
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,123
|2
|1,487
|2,612
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|308,867
|2,020
|118,664
|429,551
|Positivity Rate[1]
|3.4%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|7*
|1,049
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|150
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|121
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|192
|29,322
|Active Cases
|19,108
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|9
|Number in Home Quarantine
|39,310
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|122
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|18,980
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,614
|Imported
|0
|958
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,469
|Under Investigation
|46
|43,564
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH
- An 80-year-old Male from St. Catherine, whose death was under investigation
- A 50-year-old Female from Clarendon, whose death was under investigation
- A 21-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was under investigation
- A 62-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was under investigation
- A 71-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was under investigation
- An 89-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
- A 74-year-old Male from Westmoreland
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing