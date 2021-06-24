JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Coronavirus
June 24, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
Stock Image
Photo: Stock Image

 

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 46 49,841
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 29 27,871
Males 17 21,967
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 91 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 2 2,711
Hanover 0 1,343
Kingston & St. Andrew 18 13,794
Manchester 2 2,981
Portland 0 1,588
St. Ann 0 3,301
St. Catherine 8 9,864
St. Elizabeth 4 2,009
St. James 4 4,772
St. Mary 3 1,638
St. Thomas 1 1,969
Trelawny 2 1,693
 

Westmoreland

 2 2,178
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 37 2 7 46
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,352 2,020 2,469 49,841
NEGATIVE today

 

 1,086 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,480 2,566
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 263,515 116,195 379,710
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 1,123 2 1,487 2,612
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 308,867 2,020 118,664 429,551
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 3.4%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 7* 1,049
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 150
Deaths under investigation 0 121
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 192 29,322
Active Cases 19,108  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 9  
Number in Home Quarantine 39,310  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 122  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 24  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 9  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 18,980  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,614
Imported 0 958
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,469
Under Investigation 46 43,564
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATH

 

  • An 80-year-old Male from St. Catherine, whose death was under investigation
  • A 50-year-old Female from Clarendon, whose death was under investigation
  • A 21-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was under investigation
  • A 62-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was under investigation
  • A 71-year-old Male from Kingston & St. Andrew, whose death was under investigation
  • An 89-year-old Female from Kingston & St. Andrew
  • A 74-year-old Male from Westmoreland

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

