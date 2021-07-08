COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 07, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|41
|50,497
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|28
|28,248
|Males
|13
|22,246
|Under Investigation
|0
|3
|AGE RANGE
|1 year to 83 years
|1 day to 108 years
|
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|2,732
|Hanover
|0
|1,376
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|10
|13,937
|Manchester
|2
|3,014
|Portland
|2
|1,597
|St. Ann
|14
|3,370
|St. Catherine
|3
|9,949
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|2,061
|St. James
|6
|4,853
|St. Mary
|0
|1,652
|St. Thomas
|0
|1,988
|Trelawny
|0
|1,711
|
Westmoreland
|1
|2,257
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|36
|5
|0
|41
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|45,885
|2,101
|2,511
|50,497
|NEGATIVE today
|769
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|1,318
|2,087
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|271,572
|130,279
|401,851
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|805
|5
|1,318
|2,128
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|317,457
|2,101
|132,790
|452,348
|Positivity Rate[1]
|5.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|7*
|1,108
|
Coincidental Deaths
|
0
|154
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|114
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|1,013
|35,777
|
Active Cases
|13,253
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|4
|Number in Home Quarantine
|45,438
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|113
|Patients Moderately Ill
|23
|Patients Critically Ill
|14
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|0
|Home
|13,138
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|2,657
|Imported
|1
|964
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|2,528
|Under Investigation
|40
|44,112
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:
- A 74-year-old male from St. James
- A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 57-year-old male from St. Catherine
- A 40-year-old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
- A 60-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
- A 73-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
- A 72-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing