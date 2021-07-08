JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Coronavirus
July 8, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 41 50,497
SEX CLASSIFICATION    
Females 28 28,248
Males 13 22,246
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 1 year to 83 years 1 day to 108 years
   

 

  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 1 2,732
Hanover 0 1,376
Kingston & St. Andrew 10 13,937
Manchester 2 3,014
Portland 2 1,597
St. Ann 14 3,370
St. Catherine 3 9,949
St. Elizabeth 2 2,061
St. James 6 4,853
St. Mary 0 1,652
St. Thomas 0 1,988
Trelawny 0 1,711
 

Westmoreland

 1 2,257
     
     
 

COVID-19 TESTING

    
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today

 

 36 5 0 41
Cumulative POSITIVES

 

 45,885 2,101 2,511 50,497
NEGATIVE today

 

 769 All negatives are included in PCR tests 1,318 2,087
Cumulative NEGATIVES

 

 271,572 130,279 401,851
TOTAL TESTS TODAY

 

 805 5 1,318 2,128
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE

 

 317,457 2,101 132,790 452,348
Positivity Rate[1]

 

 5.1%    
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS    
Deaths 7* 1,108
 

Coincidental Deaths

  

0

 154
Deaths under investigation 0    114
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES    
 

Recovered

 1,013 35,777
 

Active Cases

 13,253  
     
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT    
Number in Facility Quarantine 4  
Number in Home Quarantine 45,438  
 

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 

    
Number Hospitalised

 

 113  
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 23  
Patients Critically Ill

 

 14  
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION    
Step Down Facilities 0  
State Facilities 0  
Home 13,138  
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES    
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 2,657
Imported 1 964
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 2,528
Under Investigation 40 44,112
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

*COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS:

  • A 74-year-old male from St. James
  • A 68-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 57-year-old male from St. Catherine
  • A 40-year-old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 60-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 73-year-old male from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation
  • A 72-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

