COVID-19 Update For Wednesday, December 9, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|74
|11,443
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|31
|5,223
|Females
|43
|6,218
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|4 months to 97 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|5
|518
|Hanover
|1
|253
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|8
|3,680
|Manchester
|11
|444
|Portland
|1
|344
|St. Ann
|6
|653
|St. Catherine
|15
|2,490
|St. Elizabeth
|6
|328
|St. James
|3
|1,194
|St. Mary
|1
|306
|St. Thomas
|11
|441
|Trelawny
|0
|285
|
Westmoreland
|6
|507
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|744
|122,930
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|4
|Results Positive
|74
|11,443
|Results Negative
|670
|111,476
|Results Pending
|0
|11
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|4
|270
|A 57 years old male from St. Catherine
A 67 years old male from St Catherine
An 89 years old male from Westmoreland
A 73 years old female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|38
|Deaths under investigation
|2
|32*
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|132
|7,522
|Active Cases
|3,497
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|27,050
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|83
|Patients Moderately Ill
|24
|Patients Critically Ill
|9
|NON-HOSITAL MANAGEMENT
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|4
|Home
|3,414
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|525
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|1
|811
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|5
|1,383
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|68
|8,488
