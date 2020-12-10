Advertisement
    COVID-19 Update For Wednesday, December 9, 2020

    Coronavirus
    December 10, 2020
    Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
    NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
    Confirmed Cases 74 11,443  
    SEX CLASSIFICATION      
    Males 31 5,223  
    Females 43 6,218  
    Under Investigation 0 2  
    AGE RANGE 4 months to 97 years 1 day to 104 years  
           
    PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
    Clarendon 5 518  
    Hanover 1 253  
    Kingston & St. Andrew 8 3,680  
    Manchester 11 444  
    Portland 1 344  
    St. Ann 6 653  
    St. Catherine 15 2,490  
    St. Elizabeth 6 328  
    St. James 3 1,194  
    St. Mary 1 306  
    St. Thomas 11 441  
    Trelawny 0 285  
     

    Westmoreland

     

    		 6 507  
    COVID-19 TESTING      
    Samples Tested

     

    		 744 122,930  
    Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

     

    		 4    
    Results Positive

     

    		 74 11,443  
    Results Negative

     

    		 670 111,476  
    Results Pending

     

     

    		 0 11  
    DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
    Deaths

     

    		 4

     

     

    		 270 A 57 years old male from St. Catherine

     

    A 67 years old male from St Catherine

     

    An 89 years old male from Westmoreland

     

    A 73 years old female from St Catherine, whose death was previously under investigation

     
    Coincidental Deaths 0 38  
    Deaths under investigation 2 32*  
    RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
    Recovered

     

     

    		 132 7,522  
    Active Cases

     

     

    		 3,497    
           
    QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
    Number in Facility Quarantine

     

     

    		 2    
    Number in Home Quarantine

     

    		 27,050    
    HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Number Hospitalised

     

    		 83    
    Patients Moderately Ill

     

     

    		 24    
    Patients Critically Ill

     

     

     

    		 9    
    NON-HOSITAL MANAGEMENT      
    Step Down Facilities 0    
    State Facilities 4    
    Home 3,414    
    TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
    Imported 0 525  
    Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 1 811  
    Contacts of Confirmed Cases 5 1,383  
    Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
    Under Investigation 68 8,488  
